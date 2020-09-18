Offset Rumored To Be Back w/ Baby Mama & She Just Dropped Cardi DISS TRACK!!

Just when you thought that the drama between Offset and Cardi B couldn’t get more scandalous – it just DID.

MTO news is hearing rumors that Offset DUMPED Cardi for his prettier babys mama. And the baby mama – who is also a female rapper – just dropped what many believe is a “diss track” against Cardi.

In Offset’s alleged new girlfriend Shya L’amour’s song – she says that his “baby mama wanna to fight me.” Shya has accused Cardi in the past of trying to fight her.

Listen:

Offset has been spending a lot of time with his babys mother Shya- ever since he and Cardi separated. Since splitting with Cardi, Offset has posted multiple pics where he’s with 5 year old daughter with Shya – making it clear that he and Shya have been meeting up.

And there’s more evidence of Offset and Shya allegedly could be getting back together.

Just a few minutes after Cardi announced that she was divorcing Offset – Shya posted about a past “love” coming back into her life. Look:

Need more evidence? Well six months ago, Shya exposed to the world that Offset had been trying to get her to have sex with him, in exchange for child support. She claimed that Cardi found out about Offset’s antics and threatened to “slap” Shya.

Here’s Shya on video exposing Cardi for trying to fight her:

And Shya provided receipts – including text messages: