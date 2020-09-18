Offset Rumored To Be Back w/ Baby Mama & She Just Dropped Cardi DISS TRACK!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Just when you thought that the drama between Offset and Cardi B couldn’t get more scandalous – it just DID.

MTO news is hearing rumors that Offset DUMPED Cardi for his prettier babys mama. And the baby mama – who is also a female rapper – just dropped what many believe is a “diss track” against Cardi.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR