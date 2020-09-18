Odell Beckham Jr Laughs At Poop Rumors: That Was The Funniest Sh*t!!

Odell Beckham Jr. has laughed off rumors that he likes women to poop on him and asks them for photographs of them on the toilet.

“Of every rumor and situation, all the bullsh*t I’ve dealt with in my career, this was the funniest sh*t,” he said during the Uninterrupted podcast. “I have never, ever in my life heard this one. I couldn’t even believe it.”

Slim Danger, the mother of Chief Keef’s child, made the claims on the No Jumper podcast, hosted by Celina Powell and her friend Aliza.

“He loves to be sh*tted on,” Slim Danger said.

“He wanted me to come on a plane and he was like, ‘Make sure you don’t have any underwear, don’t take a shower for twenty-four hours. He was like, ‘Take a picture of you sh*tting.’ I was like, alright, f*ck, I can do that. I took a whole video, b*tch!”

He denies the allegations.