Odell Beckham Jr Laughs At Poop Rumors: That Was The Funniest Sh*t!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Odell Beckham Jr. has laughed off rumors that he likes women to poop on him and asks them for photographs of them on the toilet.

“Of every rumor and situation, all the bullsh*t I’ve dealt with in my career, this was the funniest sh*t,” he said during the Uninterrupted podcast. “I have never, ever in my life heard this one. I couldn’t even believe it.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR