Nushrat Bharucha’s fitness mantra is simple but strong



Nushrat Bharucha is one of the fittest actress in B-town. If she can rock a red saree look, she can also dazzle in a bikini. The actress has the perfect body and we must say that her fitness mantra is what gets her the desired results.



Nushrat Bharucha recently spoke to a daily and shared her views on fitness. Nushrat’s mantra is simple. She said, “Being fit does not mean one has to be a size zero. There needs to be a balance and one needs to understand what works for his/her body type and fix their own benchmark. Eventually it is all about how one feels on the inside, whether you are energized enough to survive the day and not feel too lethargic at any point.”

Now thats’s a strong message from the actress for young girls, who often get obsessed about a certain body type.