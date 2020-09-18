NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro taking mental health leave

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro is taking four weeks of mental health leave.

The Nationals leader’s break comes a week after he threatened to split the Coalition over the government’s koala protection policy.

His deputy Paul Toole will take over the position in his absence.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a statement: “This afternoon Deputy Premier John Barilaro advised me he would take four weeks of personal leave.

“I have offered him any support he may need.