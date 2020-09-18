NRL news, Women in Leahue Round, Ruan Sims incredible journey

I’m a woman. For me, I was the only girl playing in the area. Masked in my headgear and shoulder pads, I didn’t realise I was any different. Until at age 11, I was told I couldn’t play anymore.

A decade later, girls were allowed out on the park and this time I wasn’t letting anything stand in my way. Not just at an elite level but at a grassroots level. The pathway now paved for juniors to Jillaroos.

In 2019, I played my last NRLW game with my siblings, Ashton, CJ, Tariq and Korbin cheering me on. Closing the chapter on a career full of firsts.

Retiring Roosters player Ruan Sims is chaired off after her final NRLW game (Getty)

As I look out on our game, our few has grown to the many. There is strength in our numbers.

Now my love for the game continues, commentating with some of the best in the business.

And to my mother, my biggest support. She’s right, mine is not your average NRL story. It was once just a dream that as a young girl I never dared to imagine.

