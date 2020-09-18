NRL news, The incredible ‘sacrifices’ behind JT’s career

Ahead of women in league round, NRL legend Johnathan Thurston has paid tribute to the one woman who shaped his illustrious rugby league career – his mother.

After a glistening 17-year career headlined by two NRL Premierships, Thurston revealed he never would have reached the pinnacle of the game without the “sacrifices” made by his mother.

The Cowboys icon revealed how as a boy, his mother would regularly take time off work to drive him around Queensland to compete in state-wide competitions.

“There’s a lot of great women out there that have done a lot of amazing things involved in the game,” Thurston told Wide World of Sports’ JT’s Toast and Roast. “I just want to send out my best wishes to everyone who has been apart of the game and helped the game evolve.

Johnathan Thurston (AAP)

“Myself personally, my mum has made a lot of sacrifices to help get to where I am today.

“I remember as an 11-year-old, her taking time off work to drive me up to the sunshine coast from Brisbane to stay at a caravan park to play in a carnival up there.

“I remember we stayed in bunk beds. I was in the top bunk and almost fell out on my first night. That’s just one of the great memories I have spending time with my mum and the sacrifices she’s made.”

JT shares a special moment with his mother. (Nine) (Getty)

Recently, Thurston revealed he had only discovered his mother was part of the stolen generations midway through his playing career, and explained how it helped change his path in life.

“It was a huge moment. It was probably the missing piece of the puzzle of my life.”