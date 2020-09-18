NRL news, Legends tee-off on Junior Paulo report in David Fifita injury

A host of rugby league legends have slammed referee Henry Perenara’s decision to place Eels forward Junior Paulo on report for suspected hip-drop on David Fifita.

Fifita was helped from the field by trainers after he went down screaming in an awkward tackle early in the second half in the Eels’ 26-12 win of the Broncos on Friday night.

Upon review, Fifita’s leg could be seen bending back underneath Paulo as he crashed to ground.

The superstar forward played no further part in the game and was confirmed to have sustained a low-grade left ankle sprain, but Perenara’s decision to penalise the Eels and place Paulo on report left pundits baffled.

Paulo had seemingly been cited for a hip-drop tackle, but Eighth Immortal Andrew Johns said it was a complete misreading of an accidental motion.

“They’re penalising this?! Johns said in commentary. “What?! It was accident in the act of making a tackle. Unfortunately for David Fifita he gets caught under Junior Paulo and he’s on report. For that?”

Following the match, Eels icon Peter Sterling claimed there was no way Paulo would be sitting on the sidelines for his involvement in the challenge.

“The one thing I am certain of is that Junior Paulao will be there next week,” Sterling told Friday Night Knockoff. “I cannot believe he was placed on report for that.

“He’s lying on his back with his hands up. That is a complete accident.”

Sharks great Paul Gallen explained he could understand how Perenara placed Paulo on report for a hip-drop style tackle, a movement in which a defender drops his hips down onto the legs of an attacker, but believes in this instance the official got it wrong.

“I do understand what he’s been put on report for, but I don’t think that is that type of particular tackle,” Gallen said.

“He hasn’t dropped his hips on the opposition player. I’ve got no doubt he will be fine.”

Eels coach Brad Arthur was equally unimpressed after the game.

“There’s nothing in that, it shouldn’t have even been a penalty,” he said. That’s not a penalty. What is he supposed to do? That’s not the description of the hip-tackle.”

A scare has undoubtedly ran through the Gold Coast Titans after their superstar 2021 signing was ushered from Bankwest.

The Bronco could be heard screaming from centre field as he was tended to by medics.

“Oh no, he’s screamed out in pain,” Eight Immortal Andrew Johns said in commentary. “Look at that twist”

Phil Gould added: “That was a loud scream, you could hear that from up here.”