North Queensland Cowboys vs Penrith Panthers start time, results, news for 2020 round 19

A late change by interim coach Josh Hannay will see Cowboys legend Gavin Cooper play his final home game in Townsville off the bench against the Panthers.

Earlier in the week, the 35-year-old revealed he will hang up the boots at the end of the season and will make his 246th appearance for the club equaling Scott Bolton for fourth-most in club history.

That’s all the motivation the club needs to maintain its strong head to head against Penrith in Townsville.

North Queensland has won six of the previous seven meetings at home, including a 24-10 triumph in Round 23 last season.

The Panthers can secure the J.J. Giltinan Shield and ensure top spot on the NRL ladder with a win on Friday night.

Should the Panthers tie up the minor premiership a week early, coach Ivan Cleary could look to give other players a rest in the final round before the finals.

The Panthers meet Canterbury to finish the regular season and Cleary might be tempted to give some players the week off.

Jason Taumalolo will make his return from a calf injury off the bench. The 27-year-old has been sidelined since Round 15.

Dean Whare, Charlie Staines, Billy Burns and Matt Burton have been cut from Penrith’s bench.