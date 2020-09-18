NeNe Leakes: I Will Not Be Returning To ‘RHOA’ For Season 13!!

NeNe Leakes has confirmed that she will not be returning for season 13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation. There has been a lot of emotion flying on both sides,” she said in the video. “It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13.”

NeNe tears up in the video. The announcement should not come as a huge surprise. The reality television star deleted her Instagram page amid rumors she would not be returning to the show.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for me,” she continued. “It was hard. I started on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008. We took off like a rocket. I mean, we took off. You could have never told me that I would start on this little show and it still be going strong 13, 14 years later. And it is. I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much, reality TV.”