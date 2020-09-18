NeNe Leakes: I Will Not Be Returning To ‘RHOA’ For Season 13!!

NeNe Leakes has confirmed that she will not be returning for season 13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation. There has been a lot of emotion flying on both sides,” she said in the video. “It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13.”

