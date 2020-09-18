Nasdaq opens higher as tech selloff calms By

© . FILE PHOTO: A worker cleans the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
() – The Nasdaq rose at the open on Friday, shaking off a two-day decline in heavyweight technology stocks, while worries about rising coronavirus cases and a patchy economic recovery weighed on the S,amp;P 500 and Dow.
The Nasdaq Composite () gained 63.17 points, or 0.58%, to 10,973.45 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average () fell 37.11 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 27,864.87, while the S,amp;P 500 () opened higher by just 0.37 points, or flat, at 3,357.38.
