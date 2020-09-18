NASCAR lineup at Bristol: Starting order, pole for Saturday night race without qualifying

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

The starting lineup and pole for Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the third race of the 2020 Cup Series playoffs, were not set by the random-draw procedure that determined the starting order for most of the races in 2020 that ran without qualifying sessions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The starting grid for Saturday’s race at Bristol, scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and broadcast live on NBCSN, features some of this season’s top drivers at the front of the field. It is the result of a relatively new formula that takes into account finishing position from the previous race, team owner points standings and the fastest lap from the previous race to set the lineup.

As for pit stall selection for the NASCAR Cup Series races being run without qualifying, it is ordered based on the same formula. Which means the pole sitter for Saturday night’s race (more on him below) also had the first pit stall selection.

Below is the starting lineup for Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Bristol and how it was set.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Bristol?

Brad Keslowski won last week’s race at Richmond in relatively dominating fashion. That, in addition to his second-place standing in points, is why he earned the pole position for Saturday’s Bristol night race. 

Keselowski will be joined on the front row by his Team Penske teammate, Joey Logano, who finished third last week and sits fourth in points. Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick will line up behind the Penske drivers in Row 2.

Below is the formula for how the Cup Series field was set at Bristol:

  • 35 percent: Ranking in team owner points
  • 25 percent: Driver’s position from previous race
  • 25 percent: Team owner’s position from previous race
  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from previous race

NASCAR starting lineup at Bristol

Saturday night’s race at Bristol is just the sixth to use NASCAR’s new formula for setting the starting lineup without qualifying (and the third to use it since NASCAR tweaked the finishing position portion of the formula). The same procedure will be used through the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

As for the starting lineup for Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Bristol, below is the field the formula created:

Pos.DriverCar No.Team
1Brad Keselowski (P)2Team Penske
2Joey Logano (P)22Team Penske
3Martin Truex Jr. (P)19Joe Gibbs Racing
4Kevin Harvick (P)4Stewart-Haas Racing
5Austin Dillon (P)3Richard Childress Racing
6Chase Elliott (P)9Hendrick Motorsports
7Denny Hamlin (P)11Joe Gibbs Racing
8Alex Bowman (P)88Hendrick Motorsports
9Kyle Busch (P)18Joe Gibbs Racing
10Aric Almirola (P)10Stewart-Haas Racing
11Clint Bowyer (P)14Stewart-Haas Racing
12Cole Custer (P)41Stewart-Haas Racing
13Kurt Busch (P)1Joe Gibbs Racing
14Ryan Blaney (P)12Team Penske
15William Byron (P)24Hendrick Motorsports
16Matt DiBenedetto (P)21Wood Brothers Racing
17Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
18Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
19Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
20Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
21Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
22Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
23Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
24Jimmie Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
25Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
26Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
27Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
28Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
29Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
30Corey LaJoie32Go Fas Racing
31John Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
32Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
33Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
34Reed Sorenson77Spire Motorsports
35James Davison53Rick Ware Racing
36Joey Gase51Petty Ware Racing
37Gray Gaulding27Rick Ware Racing
38Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management
39Josh Bilicki7Tommy Baldwin Racing
40Garrett Smithley78B.J. McLeod Motorsports

