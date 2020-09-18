N.Y. congressman wants Knicks owner to sell team

It’s been about seven years since the New York Knicks last made the playoffs. While fans continue to support the team despite their struggles, one New York congressman is fed up with the lack of success.

Max Rose, who serves as a congressman for New York’s 11th congressional district (Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn), called out Knicks owner James Dolan recently, calling for him to sell the team, according to TMZ Sports.

“Right now, this is an absolute disgrace,” Dolan told TMZ Sports. “They don’t make the playoffs. Nothing’s happening. Every year that they don’t make the playoffs, New York City loses out. “We lose a piece of our soul. Sell tomorrow. Sell today. Do it for the good of all of us, brother! Look, the Knicks got to stay. Dolan’s just got to sell. Drives the team into the ground, man! It’s disgraceful!”

Rose’s remarks likely won’t sit well with Dolan, who has never taken criticism lightly. Back in 2017, Dolan ejected Charles Oakley, a prominent and successful Knick from the ’90s and critic of Dolan. In 2019, Dolan had a fan removed from Madison Square Garden for yelling at him to sell the team.

Rose isn’t necessarily off base by requesting that Dolan sell the team. Dolan took over the Knicks in 1999 and since then the team has made the playoffs just five times.

The Knicks have been in a rut for the last two decades and probably won’t leap out of the hole during the 2020-21 season. While New York had solid odds to win the first-overall pick in the draft, they’ll instead pick eighth and lose out on LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman, among other talented prospects.

Things are going to have to change if the Knicks have any hope of turning things around, and they’ll have to bring in some superstar talent if they want to find any success in the near future.