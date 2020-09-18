Morrisons shopper repulsed after finding bag of ‘wet eggs’ in supermarket

A Morrisons shopper was left shocked after making a “wretched and cursed” discovery in the aisles of the supermarket.

The customer found a bag full of ‘wet eggs’ in the retailer’s meal deal section.

Twitter user @trumpetsexy has left people on the social media platform scratching their heads with pictures showing sacks of ‘wet eggs ’.

The images show around 20 boiled eggs, with skins removed, floating in some mysterious liquid inside a transparent blue bag.

Customers were able to get their hands on this unusual item for just £1, as it sat casually next to the meal deal section inside one Morrisons’ store – the location of which is unknown.

In their tweet, @trumpetsexy wrote: “My local Morrisons is selling actual sacks of wet eggs. This is the most wretched and cursed item I have ever witnessed.”

Some responded in horror to the two pictures, while others were left a little puzzled.

One wrote: “I’m confused on so many levels. What is the ‘wetness’? Why does it say five hard boiled eggs when it looks more like 50? And why would you want to eat 50 wet hard boiled eggs for lunch?”









Another said: “I have many questions, but my main concern is: should these be refrigerated?”

Morrisons eventually tweeted in response to the pictures – but it wasn’t the closure that many people had been seeking.

The supermarket chain wrote: “You see a cursed item, but all I see is a bargain #weteggwin.”

But a spokesperson has now confirmed that the store was selling them to avoid waste from the salad bar.

“These boiled eggs are prepared for our salad bar”, they said.

“Sometimes, rather than wasting them, we offer them to customers directly.”

With the tweet being shared more than 14,000 times, it is easy to imagine that demand for the unusual item will sky rocket in the near future.

Maybe it will become something of a national delicacy – who knows.