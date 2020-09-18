Mimi Chakraborty recalls her Mahalaya memories

Bengalis celebrate Shubho Mahalaya with much fervour and zeal. Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty recently spoke to an online portal as she recounted her memories of celebrating Mahalaya in her hometown.

Mimi said that in her hometown Jalpaiguri, people used to get up early in the morning and listen to Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s chant on the radio. She says that the mornings had a different meaning to it for one and a half hour and as a ritual, even the firecrackers would go off as it was their way to urge Maa Durga to descend on earth with mere mortals.

Mimi Chakraborty used to be in school those days and remembers that people used to meet up near tea stalls, all wrapped in shawls and listen to Mahishasurmardini.







Surprisingly Mimi even played Maa Durga for a TV show. She says that playing a Goddess brings positive energy in one’s body which in turn inspires and motivates one.