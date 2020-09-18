Michael Thomas feeling ‘fantastic,’ not ruled out for MNF

The 27-year-old suffered a high ankle sprain in the Saints’ 34-23 Week 1 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Thomas limped off the field just before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter after having his leg rolled into by Latavius Murray.

Because high ankle sprains can sideline players for three to four weeks, it was originally believed that Thomas would miss Monday’s game against Las Vegas. While the Saints were questioning whether or not to place him on injured reserve, Thomas insisted he was fine.

If he misses Monday’s game, it’ll be just the second time in his career that he misses a game due to injury. Thomas missed just one game during his rookie season in 2016 with an unspecified foot injury.

Losing Thomas, who set an NFL record last season with 149 catches for 1,725 yards and touchdowns, could end up being costly for the Saints.

If he does miss any amount of time, Emmanuel Sanders will be more heavily relied upon moving forward. Although the 33-year-old had just three receptions for 15 yards against the Buccaneers, he’s among the most talented receivers in the NFL. However, he hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiving season since his 2016 campaign with the Denver Broncos.

The Saints and Raiders haven’t met since 2016 — a game New Orleans lost by one point despite Drew Brees throwing for 423 yards and four touchdowns. With the all-time series tied at 6-6-1, Monday night’s game will be for bragging rights … and a 2-0 record.