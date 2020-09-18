Melbourne couple Jay Morrow and Bec Paton reunited with children after being stranded in Mexico

Jay Morrow and his fiancée Bec Paton travelled to Cancun in early August in a last bid to treat the soon to be father-of-three’s aggressive liver cancer.

But the Melbourne couple faced the exorbitant cost of $40,000 airfares to return home, issuing a desperate plea to authorities for assistance.

A Melbourne couple has been reunited with their children after being stranded in Mexico. (Nine)

Jay and Bec could not be happier to be on home soil. (Nine)

“It’s just one big scary nightmare that’s happened, that’s what it feels like,” Ms Paton, who is 33 weeks pregnant, told today.

The family were today back together, the couple reunited with their girls Taylah and Madi following two weeks quarantine at home.

“It’s just the best feeling there’s no other feeling in the world ,” Ms Paton said.

The pair travelled to Mexico for a last bid cancer treatment for the soon-to-be father of three. (Nine)

A wealthy benefactor saved the day by paying for the couple’s return flights home. (Nine)

Friends and family raised more than $60,000 on a crowdfunding page for Mr Morrow’s treatment at the Hope4Cancer centre in Cancun, in the hope the 34-year-old father could spend more with his young family.

When the generous benefactor first heard on the family was stuck overseas, they offered to pay for the pair’s return flights home.

The pregnant couple were finally reunited with their two girls after being away for nearly two months. (Nine)

“It was really hard because I’ve never been that far away from them,” youngest daughter Madi told .

The incredible gesture was first shared with the couple on Triple M’s Hot Breakfast with Eddie McGuire last month.

“That’s amazing,” Ms Paton said amid tears, after finding out the news.

“I can’t thank her enough. We’re so grateful for this. Our children are grateful.

The couple are forever indebted to the mystery benefactor, who wants to remain anonymous.

“It’s a once in lifetime journey I don’t think we’ll be able to experience that again ,” Mr Morrow said.