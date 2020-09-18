McLaren rejects early Daniel Ricciardo move as speculation mounts

McLaren has rejected any possibility of a driver swap in 2020 insisting it isn’t interested in bringing Australian Daniel Ricciardo to the team early.

The Aussie F1 star will leave Renault to join McLaren next season, Carlos Sainz leaves McLaren for Ferrari while Sebastian Vettel heads to Racing Point.

There has been speculation some teams may move early to prepare for next year but McLaren boss Zak Brown says his team is happy to keep Sainz around for the rest of the season.

“We’re happy with our driver line-up this year,” Brown said. “We’re happy with everyone else’s driver line-up this year.

“I think we have two drivers that are doing an excellent job, and some other teams which have disruption in their garage.

Daniel Ricciardo on the move next season. (Getty)

“So I think I want to continue the harmonious relationship we have going on right now. And I think if we were to consider changing that, it would maybe only be to the benefit of other teams that are maybe a little bit more destabilised in the garage.”

McLaren will be hoping to improve even further in 2021 with the bigger teams like Ferrari suffering setbacks this year.

With a new budget cap to be introduced for 2022, Brown is optimistic about the team’s future once Ricciardo jumps on board.

“Ultimately, our goal is to catch whoever is in first place and that’s been Mercedes for quite some time,” Brown said.

“We’re certainly encouraged that we are now racing Ferrari because we weren’t last year and haven’t been for quite some time.

“While we want to catch the three teams that are in front of us now, or in this instance, currently two teams, I think we need to pay a lot of attention and recognise that teams four, five, six and even seven right now, are all going to be serious contenders when the budget cap comes in (in 2022).

“Everyone’s starting on a clean sheet of paper, which I think that then means we’re going to have an awesome era of Formula 1.”