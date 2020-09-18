McKenna Grace Joins ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ to Play Child Bride in Season 4

WENN

The ‘Annabelle Comes Home’ actress is set to play a role that might court controversy when the critically-lauded Hulu drama series returns for the next installment.

McKenna Grace has joined the cast of “The Handmaid’s Tale” fourth season in a role that is set to court controversy, as the child bride of a much older Commander.

Grace, who is best known for her roles in movies like “Captain Marvel“, “I, Tonya“, “Annabelle Comes Home“, “Troop Zero“, and “Gifted“, joins star and executive producer Elisabeth Moss on the Hulu drama series which resumed production in Toronto two weeks ago, reported.

The 14-year-old actress will play the recurring role of “Mrs. Keyes, a sharply intelligent, teenaged wife of a much older Commander who rules her farm and household with confidence. She has a rebellious, subversive streak, and is calm and pious on the outside with turmoil, even insanity, on the inside,” reports.

“The Handmaid Tale” was a couple of weeks into filming its fourth season when the coronavirus outbreak shut down production in mid-March. Moss announced the hiatus on Instagram.

“Hey guys we shut down production of season 4 in order to preserve the health and safety of our cast and crew and join the world in an attempt to flatten the curve,” she wrote in her post. “This show is my life and this cast and crew is my family. Nothing is more important than making sure they and everyone around them is safe. We hope to be back in production as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

The “Mad Men” star will be making her directorial debut with the third episode of the season.