Matildas jersey blunder leaves fans fuming at FFA, Nike

Football fans have been left fuming after the revelation that the brand new Matildas away kit will not be available in women’s sizes.

After Nike and Football Federation Australia unveiled the new kids which are constructed with 100 percent recycled polyester from plastic bottles, fans were left wondering why they were unable to purchase the away kit in women’s sizes.

The official Matildas Twitter account eventually revealed why fans weren’t able to buy the jersey, leaving fans seeing red.

“Unfortunately, the new national teams away kit will not be available in women’s sizes,” the tweet read.

Matildas Ellie Carpenter and Sam Kerr model the new national team home and away Nike kit (Nike)

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and can assure supporters that this will be rectified for the next kit release due in 2022.”

Fans weren’t the only ones left incensed by the baffling decision, with Matildas veteran Elise Kellond-Knight also slamming the call.

“Ummmmm, this is a fairly significant problem @nikefootball,” she posted on her personal Twitter account.

The kit blunder was a disappointing development in what was supposed to be a positive “turning point” on the Matildas’ path to World Cup success.