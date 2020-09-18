Marvel’s Avengers is about to get a huge patch with dozens of fixes

Marvel’s Avengers was plagued with a lot of bugs at launch, but developers have taken the first step towards fixing the game.

The V1.3.0 patch, which has been highly anticipated by the community, is available now for PC players and will be available for console players at 6 p.m. PT on Friday.

A lot of the fixes were based on player feedback. For example, players can now see progress after being revived. The biggest complaint from users (at least from what we saw on the subreddit) was that it was hard to tell when challenges would be refreshed. The patch will introduce a global content refresh and challenge reset time every day. Challenges will reset every Thursday at 10 a.m. PT.

Players will also be getting 22 challenge points per hero starting on Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. PT.

The Combat section is the most extensive in the patch notes, with numerous fixes regarding characters getting stuck or not moving properly. For example, apparently there was an issue with Black Widow not being able to move on stairs when aiming with her high-caliber pistol. There have also been a number of improvements made here. Iron Man’s Hyper Coils skill now has a 10-second duration increase and it’s easier for Embiggened Kamala to revive downed enemies. Fighting the Adaptoids (the AI infused with Inhuman skills) has also been tweaked.

The patch notes are super extensive, one of the longest we’ve seen for a recent game, but here are some of the highlights. You can read the rest of them here.

“Fixed an issue where A-Day would not progress if the player started the campaign from the War Table after selecting Avengers Initiative first.”

“”Fixed an issue where the Fabrication Machine would occasionally not reward an outfit (or units if a duplicate pattern).”

“Fixed an issue preventing “Interrogation Anxiety” from being completed.”

“Fixed Captain America character model bug in “Front Line” outfit. “

Multiple fixes for bad save state issues.

Moving to a global refresh time every week for challenges and other content.

Team fixed multiple places where the player can fall out of bounds or get stuck on geometry.

“Matchmaking now stays enabled during mission launch countdown to give more time for players to join.”

“Approaching hackable terminals with a Hero that lacks that ability now displays a tutorial explaining why it cannot be accessed.”

“War Table icon now has different appearance when there is a new Mission available.”

“Reward icons for some Missions have been corrected to display the actual rewards.”

Several ragdoll issues.

Marvel’s Avengers from Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix launched to mixed reviews. While we praised the game in our Marvel’s Avengers review for its solid story and surprisingly complex gameplay, we couldn’t get over the repetitive multiplayer grind and the various bugs.