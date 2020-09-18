Mark Ruffalo Approves Tatiana Maslany’s Casting for Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’

WENN

The ‘Orphan Black’ actress has been reportedly tapped to play Jennifer Walters a.k.a. She-Hulk, an attorney and cousin of Bruce Banner (The Hulk), in the forthcoming TV series for Disney+.

Marvel’s new series “She-Hulk” has reportedly found its titular character in Tatiana Maslany. The “Orphan Black” actress has been tapped to play Jennifer Walters a.k.a. She-Hulk, an attorney and cousin of Bruce Banner (The Hulk), in the forthcoming TV series. was the first to report the casting.

Jennifer gains her own unique Hulk powers after getting a blood transfusion from Bruce. However, unlike Bruce, Jennifer is able to maintain her personality when she hulked out, though Bruce eventually able to do so in “Avengers: Endgame“.

Both Tatiana and Marvel have yet comment on the reports. However, Mark Ruffalo, who plays in The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reacted to the news. She gave Tatiana a warm shout-out in a Twitter post which read, “Welcome to the family, cuz! @tatianamaslany #SheHulk.” He also attached a link to the casting report.

Fans were equally happy with the casting choice. “She’s a good choice! She’s beautiful and I’m sure a good actress too,she’ll leave all of us stand gaping! To tell you the truth we need movies more than ever! We’ve been thinking about COVID 19 too much! We need a breath of fresh air! Now it’s difficult but we need them!” one fan wrote. Another excited fan added, “Banner welcoming his cousin! Nice! I’m afraid I don’t know her but I’ve read lots of people commenting about Orphan Black. So, another TV show to the long list. Welcome, Tatiana.”

“She-Hulk” will have “Rick and Morty” writer Jessica Gao to lead the writers room. Meanwhile, “Marry Me” director Kat Coiro is set to serve behind the lens for the pilot and multiple other episodes.

The series joins other seven TV shows that Marvel Studios is currently developing for Disney+. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was initially scheduled to debut in August, but its date is delayed indefinitely after production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was said that the production for the series started up again this week.

Meanwhile, “WandaVision” is still eyeing a December 2020 debut. As for “Loki“, the animated “What If…” and “Hawkeye“, they are expected to premiere in 2021 alongside “Ms. Marvel” and “Moon Knight“.