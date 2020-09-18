Malika Haqq Spills Tea On Her OT Genasis Split

During a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashian, Malika Haqq opened up about her reasons for splitting with her baby daddy, OT Genasis, months before she gave birth to their son.

“I never envisioned that I would have a child and be single,” Malika said. “I always thought that my baby would be made in love and maybe eventually I’d be married or at least living together. So doing all of this nursery shopping and all this stuff is great to do with Khadijah and Khloe, but ultimately…. that’s not the way I wanted this to happen.”

She continued, “Me and my son’s father actually dated for two and a half years, but we were just in two different places in our lives and I decided that it was better for me to not stay in the relationship because it was getting harder and harder. But we’ve agreed to co-parent and bring our son into a loving environment, and that’s the most important thing.”

It seems the rapper wasn’t there for her much during the pregnancy.