Malika Haqq Spills Tea On Her OT Genasis Split

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

During a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashian, Malika Haqq opened up about her reasons for splitting with her baby daddy, OT Genasis, months before she gave birth to their son.

“I never envisioned that I would have a child and be single,” Malika said. “I always thought that my baby would be made in love and maybe eventually I’d be married or at least living together. So doing all of this nursery shopping and all this stuff is great to do with Khadijah and Khloe, but ultimately…. that’s not the way I wanted this to happen.”

