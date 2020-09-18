Malika Haqq Frustrated by O.T. Genasis’ Lack of Involvement in Preparing Son Ace’s Arrival

Instagram

In a new episode of ‘KUWTK’, Malika shares that she wants get the little one’s room done ‘sooner rather than later’ but it may be hard because the rapper is ‘no f***ing help.’

It seemed like O.T. Genasis was not really present for Malika Haqq when she was preparing for the arrival of their baby. In a new episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“, Malika ranted about the rapper who wasn’t really as involved in completing their son Ace’s nursery.

The episode, which aired on Thursday, September 17, saw Malika wanting get the little one’s room done “sooner rather than later.” However, it might be hard because O.T. was “no f***ing help,” so she told Khloe Kardashian. The “Famously Single” alum, who was pregnant at the time, added, “I just need to get a handyman here to put his crib together because his dad doesn’t do stuff like that.”

Things were not easy ahead of her lavish bear-themed baby shower as Malika revealed to Khloe, “I’m just really stressed out. I’m not in the best situation and I’m trying to do the best that I can.” Khloe later said in confessional that the thing that stressed her out was her relationship with O.T. “I definitely empathize with her. I just want her to always feel reassured that I’m there for her,” she added. Fortunately, O.T. was later there attending the event.

In the outing, Malika that it was her goal to co-parent amicably with O.T. despite their split. “Me and my son’s father actually dated for two and a half years, but we were just in two different places in our lives and I decided that it was better for me to not stay in the relationship because it was just getting harder and harder,” she said. “We’ve agreed to co-parent and bring our son into a loving environment.”

Malika and O.T. welcomed their first child together Ace in March. Sharing on her Instagram account a picture of her, O.T. and their little bundle of joy’s hand, she wrote in the caption, “Ace Flores 3.14.2020.” O.T. also shared the happy news on his own page. He posted a photo of the newborn being swaddled in a hospital blanket. “Ace. I love you 03.14.20,” so the rapper wrote in the caption.