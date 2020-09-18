Madhuri Dixit sets up a kitchen garden with her family

Madhuri Dixit has been pretty active on social media. The actress has been sharing pictures and videos giving a glimpse of how she’s making the most of her time with her family at home.

Yesterday, the actress took her Instagram and shared a video of her experience of setting up a kitchen garden with her family. In the video, we see her children Arin and Ryan, and her husband Sriram Nene planting the seeds for their kitchen garden together. Madhuri also shares an update on the growth rate of the plants. Her caption for the video read, “Setting up my kitchen garden together with the family. Never stop trying your hand at something new and interesting. #ExperiencesOverThings.” Take a look at the video below.











Looks like Madhuri Dixit and her family are all in for a healthier living.