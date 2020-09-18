Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Shared A Cute Instagram Vid

Are couple goals still a thing? Because…
Well, the two happened to be together when they heard the bop on the radio for the first time — and the video is super cute:
We can see Megan singing along in the reflection of the radio:
And just jamming out, like she did in the video:
In general, it seemed like a great day for Mr. Machine — who was also super jazzed to be featured on the Tony Hawk Pro Skater soundtrack.
All the best to the couple!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!