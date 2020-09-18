Maanayata Dutt posts a lovely picture as Sanjay Dutt reunites with his kids



Maanayata Dutt and Sanjay Dutt flew to Dubai a couple of days back. Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer a few weeks back and shifted to New York for treatment. He reportedly even went for a round of chemotherapy. He wanted to spend some time with his children who were in Dubai. So Maanayata and Sanjay flew to Dubai to be with their little ones.



Maanayata took to Instagram to share a picture of the family and captioned it as, “Today…I want to thank God for the gift of family. No complaints…No requests… just to be together, forever. Amen #blessedbeyondmeasure #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod”



We wish Sanjay Dutt a speedy recovery.