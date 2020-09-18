Lukas Postlberger bee sting, Bora-Hansgrohe rider withdraws

Having ridden nearly 3,200 kilometres, over four mountain ranges, Tour de France rider Lukas Pöstlberger was forced by a bee sting to the mouth to abandon Friday with the finish in Paris just two days away.

The Austrian rider, who has devoted his Tour to helping team leader Peter Sagan in his quest for the race’s green jersey, suffered an allergic reaction to the sting.

He was taken to the hospital but quickly recovered and “is already feeling better again,” his Bora-Hansgrohe team said.

“Our team doc had him just on the phone and we can confirm nobody has to worry anymore. But thank you for all our support!” the team said.

The Tour was only a few minutes into the 166-kilometre Stage 19, from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole in eastern France, when the insect struck. Bora said it was a bee. Race organisers said it was a wasp.

His withdrawal left the Tour with 146 riders, 30 fewer than when it started nearly three weeks ago. It also dealt a blow to Sagan in his fight with Irish rider Sam Bennett for the green jersey.

Lukas Postlberger of Austria is treated by medics during the stage 19 (AP)

It is awarded to riders who vacuum up the most points in sprints during and at the end of stages. Bennett wants to keep the jersey all the way to Paris, while Sagan wants to win it at the finish for an eighth time. The Slovakian rider was trailing Bennett by 52 points at the start of Friday’s stage.

The 28-year-old Pöstlberger was riding his third Tour. He also abandoned last year, on Stage 18.

Danish rider Soren Kragh Andersen backed up his Stage 14 win with another in Stage 18 and raised his arms in victory again on Stage 19 on Friday, with another cunningly timed attack.

Behind him, saving their last reserves of strength for a time trial on Saturday that will decide the Tour podium, race leader Primoz Roglic and his rivals preferred to coast to the finish while Andersen hared off for the prestige of the stage victory.

He left 11 other riders he’d been with in a breakaway for dead with an acceleration 16 kilometres from the finish in Champagnole in eastern France.

He held up two fingers at the line — one for each of his stage wins.

The focus now shifts to the time trial where Roglic will be aiming to secure his first Tour title, and the first at the 117-year-old race by a Slovenian.

“So far, so good,” he said. “It’s all on me.”

And if he suffers a mishap, Slovenia will still have a second chance, in the shape of Tadej Pogacar, who is second overall.

Just 57 seconds separate the countrymen after more than 3,300 kilometres of racing on French roads since the August 29 start.

That cushion should be ample for Roglic, the winner of time trials last year at the Spanish Vuelta, which he won, and at the Giro d’Italia, where he finished third.

But his lead could wither with a tumble, a bad breakdown or other accident on the tricky course into the Vosges, the last of five mountain ranges scaled by this Tour.

Pogacar, who has showered his first Tour with his precocious talent, winning two stages, and who turns 22 the day after the finish in Paris, can be counted on to again give it his all.

“If I’m on a good day, it’s a course that suits me well,” he said. “If someone told me I’d be in this position before the Tour, I would never have believed them.”

Back in Slovenia, Roglic is already heading for cult status. Even anti-coronavirus face masks bear the image of the rider who started out as a ski jumper before switching to cycling in 2012 after a harrowing crash.

“When I’m asked if Primoz will win, I tell them he’s already our winner,” said Matjaz Svagan, mayor of Roglic’s hometown, which has readied billboards that read “Primoz Roglic our pride.”

Behind Roglic and Pogacar — nicknamed Rog and Pog by some — the third-placed rider overall, Miguel Angel Lopez from Colombia, will be aiming to secure his spot on the podium. He is 1 minute, 27 seconds off the race lead, which should put Roglic out of reach for him.