Roommates, congrats are in order for “Love & Hip Hop Miami” star Sukihana, who just got engaged on Instagram live! In a cute, surprise moment while she was doing a livestream on Instagram, Sukihana was overcome with emotion when her boyfriend officially popped the question.

Surrounded by her children along with her boyfriend (now fiancé,) Sukihana couldn’t contain her excitement when she realized that she officially became engaged. Once the ring was on her finger, she stated that she never thought that she would ever be someone’s wife because “it seems like good girls get the short end of the stick.”

She also jokingly said that she now has to rap about being a wife and leave “the City Girls raps alone.” However, her fiancé quickly chimed in and told her that wasn’t necessary, telling her to “still rap and continue to do her thing.”

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #TSRPropsals—Awww congratulations to #Sukihana, her man just proposed to her and she shared the news with her followers!! #BlackLove A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 18, 2020 at 11:05am PDT

This is some welcomed good news for Sukihana who was in the middle of an intense beef earlier this week with fellow rapper Cuban Doll, who she accused of being colorist.

Sukihana tweeted:

“Cuban doll calls any girl that is darkskin ugly. You are colorist. All black women are pretty. We the people are tired of your a**. I’m finna get on this h** a**. I am a unproblematic Queen but I’ll do u the same way I did chop u better chill.”

Cuban Doll responded to her claims and said that she was lying.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post “Love & Hip Hop Miami” Star Sukihana Recently Got Engaged On Instagram Live appeared first on The Shade Room.