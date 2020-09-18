Louisville wants nonconference bubble Nov. 25-Dec. 5

Per Jeff Borzello of ESPN, participating teams would enjoy free lodging at a local hotel. Each of the programs would split the costs of coronavirus testing under the plan.

The NCAA Division I Council ruled on Wednesday that men’s and women’s college seasons can begin Nov. 25, just a couple of weeks later than standard start dates. On Thursday, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference unveiled its suggested models for men’s and women’s campaigns held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Borzello added that the Big Sky, West Coast Conference, Western Athletic Conference, Big West and Mountain West have discussed entering a bubble in Las Vegas for nonconference play. The NCAA applied for the trademark to the “Battle in the Bubble” phrase in late August, and it’s believed the organization could look to form other temporary hubs in locations such as Orlando, Fla., and Connecticut.