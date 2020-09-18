Lightning oust Isles, reach Stanley Cup Final

Upon returning to the Stanley Cup Final, the Tampa Bay Lightning were sure to include their captain in their celebration.

The Lightning beat the New York Islanders 2-1 in overtime of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Thursday night to win the series.

Anthony Cirelli snuck a puck past Semyon Varlamov in overtime to send his team to its second Stanley Cup Final since 2015.

The Lightning brought out Steven Stamkos to celebrate with them even though their captain has not played since Feb. 25. Stamkos has been trying to work his way back after undergoing core muscle surgery in March. He has been with the Lightning but seems unlikely to play in the Cup Final.

The Lightning also ignored superstition and touched the Prince of Wales Trophy after eliminating the Islanders to win the conference.