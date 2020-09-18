‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 5 Deleted Scene: Ray/Nora/1980s

RELATED STORIES

If you thought you’d seen the last of Legends of Tomorrow‘s Ray and Nora, think again.

In the deleted scene above — from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fifth Season (out on DVD and Blu-ray Sept. 22) — we learn that in the episode “Slay Anything,” Nora (played by Courtney Ford) had legitimate concerns about Ray’s (Brandon Routh) plan to track down high school student Freddy Meyers in the 1980s and try to steer him onto, you know, a less-serial killy path. (Heck, we in turn learn that Ray even had a plan; in the episode as aired, it seemed to arise from nowhere.)

There’s also a funny exchange between Nora and Nate, who perhaps doesn’t know Damien Darhk’s daughter as well as he thinks.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fifth Season features all 15 episodes from the Arrowverse series’ most recent run, a Post Production Theater featurette, a gag reel and several other deleted scenes. What’s more, the Blu-ray set includes a limited-edition bonus disc featuring all five “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover episodes, plus about a half-dozen related featurettes.

