Kris Jenner ‘Appalled’ By Kanye West’s Grammy Award Urination Video

Kanye West’s mother-in-law Kris Jenner is reportedly “appalled” by the video her posted to his Twitter, showing him peeing on his Grammy award.

“The family is used to Kanye’s outrageous antics, but he keeps crossing the line,” an insider close to the reality TV family told In Touch Weekly. “They are very concerned and Kim [Kardashian] can’t make excuses for him any longer. She’s at the end of her rope. Peeing on his Grammy is just downright disrespectful.”

Kanye has been in the midst of a tweetstorm all week, calling out major record labels and their contracts — labeling it as “modern day slavery.”

“I forgive everyone from the music industry that is involved with modern-day slavery. Vengeance is only the lord’s,” he wrote.

“This moment is going to change the music industry for good,” he shared as he shared several pages from his contracts. “I feel so humbled and blessed that God has put me in a strong enough position to do this … Everyone keep praying … it’s working.”