Home Entertainment Kris Jenner ‘Appalled’ By Kanye West’s Grammy Award Urination Video

Kris Jenner ‘Appalled’ By Kanye West’s Grammy Award Urination Video

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

Kanye West’s mother-in-law Kris Jenner is reportedly “appalled” by the video her posted to his Twitter, showing him peeing on his Grammy award.

“The family is used to Kanye’s outrageous antics, but he keeps crossing the line,” an insider close to the reality TV family told In Touch Weekly. “They are very concerned and Kim [Kardashian] can’t make excuses for him any longer. She’s at the end of her rope. Peeing on his Grammy is just downright disrespectful.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©