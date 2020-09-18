Keke Palmer Pitches To Issa Rae That She Should Appear On The Upcoming Season Of ‘Insecure’

If you’re a fan of the HBO hit series, “Insecure,” then you were probably shocked/ sad/ or mad at the way things ended during season 4. Nonetheless, fans are eager for things to start rolling so that season 5 can come to us sooner than later.

On Friday, Keke Palmer took to Twitter to pitch an idea to Issa Rae about her appearing in the upcoming season.

Keke said, “Hey Issa Rae, there’s been a mix-up. I posted about my excitement for season 5 of Insecure and now everyone thinks I’m gonna be on it. We can’t let them down, put me in to beat Condola’s a** real quick.”

View this post on Instagram Wayment!! #KekePalmer may be on to something there #Roommates, would ya’ll want to see her on #Insecure? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 18, 2020 at 6:19am PDT

She then posted the same tweet to her Instagram account where she continued to make her pitch to Issa. She said in her caption, “I just turned 27 Issa Rae, I’m starting to appear as an adult now. I’m ready! Or let’s just kill her a** off frfr (but continue to pay the actress because she was great!).”

Issa then commented on her post and said, “STAND DOWN, KEKE! (but also stand by).” Keke responded and said, “Come on stand by.”

View this post on Instagram Let me find out we may get to see #KekePalmer on the next season of #Insecure!! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 18, 2020 at 11:17am PDT

Now we would have to wait a little longer to see if this moment does create an opportunity, for the upcoming season. But ya’ll know Keke continues to collect a check as she’s known for always keeping a job.

As we previously reported, Issa gave fans a little tease recently as she shared that the cast and crew were already completing their table read for season 5.

View this post on Instagram It looks like they are starting to get the ball rolling for season 5 of #Insecure!! #Roommates, which storyline are you looking forward to the most? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 17, 2020 at 4:59am PDT

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Keke Palmer Pitches To Issa Rae That She Should Appear On The Upcoming Season Of ‘Insecure’ appeared first on The Shade Room.