Kanye West Vows to Replace ‘Trash’ Puma Designs and Helps Taylor Swift Get Her Masters Back

In his latest social media rant, Kanye claims he has been appointed the new head of Adidas, plotting to replace the company’s ’embarrassingly trash’ designs and help his nemesis Taylor Swift.

Kanye West has been appointed the new head of sportswear giant Adidas, according to the rapper himself.

The “Stronger” hitmaker, who is currently trying to convince Americans to vote him in as the country’s next president in November (20), made the big announcement via social media on Friday (18Sep20).

“I am the new head of adidas I will make sure all shoes have no laces as Run DMC told me to do… look natural… no laces (sic),” he wrote on Twitter.

Kanye quickly deleted that tweet and added, “I am the head of adidas… I will bring adidas and puma back together and bring me and jay (longtime friend and collaborator Jay-Z) back together… all pumas designs are embarrassingly trash but I will personally design puma and adidas and make everything ok.”

Representatives at Adidas have yet to respond to the news.

Kanye also took to social media on Friday to shoot down rumours suggesting Jay-Z had sold the rapper’s masters to buy his own, stating, “Don’t let the system pit us against each other… JAY IS MY BROTHER… I have eternal love for all artists that have been through and are still trapped (in) this crooked system. Jay still doesn’t get his own masters back for ten years. I will see to it that we all get our masters.”

Sources previously claimed Jay-Z sold West’s master recordings to Def Jam in a bid to secure the rights to his own recordings.

West has also vowed to help his nemesis, Taylor Swift, get her masters back in her ongoing dispute with her former label, Big Machine Records, now co-owned by Scooter Braun.

“I’M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK,” the rapper writes. “SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND.”

Earlier this week (beg14Sep20), West began sharing scans of his record label contracts in his latest bid to win his freedom from a restrictive Sony and Universal deal and buy back his own masters.

Calling himself “the new Moses,” he has vowed not to release any new music until the matter is resolved.