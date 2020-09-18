Kanye West Posts Message to Daughter North as He Reveals About Getting Death Threats

WENN

The ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ rapper has sparked concerns following his latest Twitter post directed at his oldest child as he claims people threaten to take him out.

Kanye West‘s fans are concerned for the rapper’s mental health again after he tweeted and deleted a disturbing message to his eldest daughter North.

The “Stronger” hitmaker, who recently confessed he and his wife Kim Kardashian had considered aborting their firstborn while speaking at a political rally in South Carolina, opened up to North about being murdered, claiming people are threatening to take her out of his life.

“NORTHY I AM GOING TO WAR AND PUTTING MY LIFE ON THE LINE AND IF I AM MURDERED DON’T EVER LET WHITE MEDIA TELL YOU I WASNT A GOOD MAN…,” he wrote on Friday (18Sep20). “WHEN PEOPLE THREATEN TO TAKE YOU OUT OF MY LIFE JUST KNOW I LOVE YOU.”

Kanye also shared a photo of North.

He quickly deleted the post, but not before fans and followers had checked it out, expressing their concern for the star’s wellbeing.

“You need help from doctors, family and friends,” one wrote. “This is not going to end well without that.”

“He needs help ya’ll. Real Help. Stop feeding into this,” another devotee added.

The post came just days after Twitter footage of West urinating on a Grammy Award landed him a 24-hour ban from the micro-blogging site.

Back in July, following Kanye’s abortion claims, he raged against wife Kim Kardashian and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner on Twitter, claiming they were trying to put him in the hospital and take his kids away from him. He also told fans he had been trying to divorce Kim for two years.

She later jumped on social media and suggested her husband was experiencing a bipolar episode.

He later publicly apologised to her.

The drama comes as Kanye continues his bizarre bid to become the next U.S. President – the rap star is fighting to get his name on state ballots for the general election in November (20).

Meanwhile, on Wednesday (16Sep20), he was forced to remove a tweet featuring the phone number of Forbes’ Chief Content Officer, Randall Lane.

This week he has also raged about music industry injustices on Twitter as he fights to buy back his master recordings from Sony, pledging not to release new music while he remains tied to the label.