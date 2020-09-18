Justin Bieber Gets Cozy With Ryan Destiny in Emotional ‘Holy’ Music Video

Besides the ‘Star’ actress, the nearly-five-and-a-half-minute music video also features Wilmer Valderrama who plays a soldier helping out both the Canadian singer and Ryan.

Justin Bieber is back with new music. Reuniting with Chance the Rapper, the Canadian singer released a song called “Holy” on Thursday midnight, September 17 along with its music video that featured Ryan Destiny and Wilmer Valderrama.

Ryan plays Justin’s love interest in the nearly-five-and-a-half-minute video, which starts with the singer waking up next to the “Star” actress. The scene then changes to show how the pair spend their days, with Justin working as a construction worker while Ryan works at a hospital as a nurse.

Things seem to be going well with the couple, until Justin’s boss sadly announces that he’s going to shut down the place. Ryan faces a similar situation at her work place, and to pour salt into their wounds, both of them get kicked out of their apartment with nowhere to go. Fortunately, when they’re walking on the streets wondering where they will be heading, the pair meet Wilmer, who offers them a warm meal in his house.

“Holy” itself finds Justin gushing over his partner. “That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me/ Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy,” he sings on the chorus. “Runnin’ to the altar like a track star/ Can’t wait another second/ ‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me/ Feels so holy.”

Justin confirmed “Holy” serves as the lead single off his new album, which still doesn’t have a title nor a release date. It will be a follow-up to his fifth album “Chances” that was released in February of this year. Preceded by two singles, the record debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart after raking up 231,000 equivalent album units in its first week. Due to this, he became the youngest soloist to have seven US number-one albums at the age of 25.