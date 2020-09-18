John Worsfold’s passionate final message to ‘Essendon people’

Outgoing Essendon coach John Worsfold has urged fans to get behind his successor Ben Rutten in his final address to the fanbase before ending his tenure.

Worsfold’s five-year stint at the club will come to an end after Saturday’s Round 18 clash against Melbourne, with his senior assistant Rutten locked in as the next senior coach.

Amid a disappointing season which sees Essendon currently 13th on the ladder, Worsfold has been the target of frustrated fans and former players in recent weeks due to his relaxed nature and often vague responses in press conferences.

Essendon’s all-time leading goal kicker Matthew Lloyd has been vocal in his criticism, accusing Worsfold of changing narratives to suit himself this week.

Worsfold ends his five-year tenure as Essendon coach having qualified for the finals in both 2017 and 2019 (AAP)

However, Worsfold defended himself in a passionate three-minute statement in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

Here is Worsfold’s full statement delivered to the Essendon fans:

“I love this game of AFL and I owe it a lot. It has been a massive part of my life for the last 34 years, so far. For those of you who know me, know that I always play and coach with everything I’ve got. I am extremely passionate about anything I do and I certainly care. I am also in introvert and I understand that this passion doesn’t always come through, especially in press conferences. I know I am much better than playing the game than just talking about it.

The outgoing coach has often been criticised for his laid-back nature, particularly in press conferences (AAP)

“So let me be clear to all Essendon people, which includes staff, players, members, coteries and our supporters, I joined our club five years ago because I felt for what it was going through and I thought it could help. Wins and losses were important but my great love of the game comes from people.

“I saw players hurting, I heard from supporters who were hurting, the club was hurting. I wanted to be part of the club bouncing back, to be part of footy being fun again at the Essendon Football Club. I had so much respect for the club that I joined to be part of that fightback. I respect the Essendon Football Club family and I can’t thank you enough for all your loyalty and support for our club and for the players through the toughest of times. I heard from you directly about the pain you felt through those tough years. There are better times ahead.

Worsfold has urged ‘Essendon people’ to back senior coach in waiting Ben Rutten next season (Getty)

“Thanks to my family that have supported me in my endeavours and commitment to being part of the Bombers bouncing back.

“I believe strongly in Ben Rutten, that is why I agreed to a succession plan. I believe Ben has learned and grown this year and is now better placed to take the club forward. As you all get to know him you will respect him as much as myself and the players do.

“The Essendon playing group have been through two massive transitions in my short time at the football club. I also believe really strongly in these young men I know so well. I respect that there will be those who don’t share my confidence. The future will reveal the reality and I am looking forward to watching that.

“I wish Essendon all the very best. Thanks for the privilege of being part of a unique challenge and best wishes for the future.”