John David Washington Credits Chadwick Boseman for Bringing ‘Positive Change’ in His Life

The son of Denzel Washington pays tribute to the late ‘Black Panther’ actor, calling him an inspiring figure to a lot of kids ‘with hopes and dreams of maybe becoming what he can become.’

John David Washington has credited Chadwick Boseman for being “responsible for a lot of positive change” during his life.

The “Tenet” star got to know the late Black Panther actor, who died on 28 August (20) at the age of 43, after a “brief encounter” at a Vanity Fair shoot. And he made a lasting impression.

“He was just as warm and welcoming as you would hope a leading man would be,” Washington tells People magazine of Boseman. “That’s what he was, a leading man. He exemplified professionalism. He exemplified the kind of artist one would hope to be. He was very serious about his work.”

Boseman, who kept his illness secret bar a few close friends and family members, noted Washington also “kept his private life separate” from his work which he believes “added to his artistry.”

“At the same time, he did a lot of work in the community and he spoke openly about our community’s relationship in Hollywood,” Washington continues. “He had a global impact, being the face of one of the biggest franchises of all time in our industry.”

“He was responsible for a lot of positive change and a lot of medicine administered to a lot of kids that look like me with hopes and dreams of maybe becoming what he can become,” says the son of Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington, who helped fund Boseman as an acting student.

“It was a huge loss, but it’s a time to celebrate and forever celebrate him and what he has done. There’s only one true king and that is Chadwick Boseman.”

The 42 actor passed away at his Los Angeles home, where he was surrounded by his family.

He was buried in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles away from his hometown of Anderson. A cause of death was listed as multiple organ failure with the underlying cause listed as colon cancer.