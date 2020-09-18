Jane Fonda Admits to Swimming Naked With Michael Jackson

Bravo

The ‘Barbarella’ actress opens up about her encounter with the late King of Pop, saying he lived with her for a week while she was filming a movie in 1981.

–

Jane Fonda once swam naked with Michael Jackson.

The iconic actress bared all alongside the King of Pop while she was filming 1981 drama “On Golden Pond“, explaining he came over to live with her on set for a week.

”I found him touching, a very interesting character,” she revealed on Thursday (17Sep20), during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen. “I knew him pretty well. I skinny-dipped with him, how about that? Put that in your pipe and smoke it.”





The “Barbarella” star has had plenty of other celebrity encounters, revealing she once had a close encounter with the backside of Kim Kardashian West.

While kneeling on the floor to talk to Gladys Knight at one of Clive Davis‘ pre-Grammy parties, she came face-to-face with what she would later come to realise was the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s famous bum.

“(I) turned around to get up and right in my face was this shape,” Jane recalled, making an hourglass figure with her hands. “I thought, ‘That is the most amazing behind I have ever seen.’ And of course, it was Kim Kardashian.”

”And so I told her, ‘I’ve just been staring at your behind and it’s beautiful.’ She was very sweet.”





Jane also told Cohen she and Kim once shared the same manicurist, and would chat to each other at the salon.