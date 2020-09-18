Ivana Trump Under Fire for Claiming Illegal Immigrants ‘Steal and Rape Women’

ITV

The former wife of the U.S. President Donald Trump sparks outrage following her comments about illegal immigrants during an interview on a U.K. talk show.

Ivana Trump sparked outrage and more than 100 complaints by claiming illegal immigrants “steal and rape women” on a U.K. daytime TV show.

President Donald Trump‘s ex-wife clashed with panellists on “Loose Women” on Monday (14Sep20), after staunchly defending her former husband’s anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies, despite leaving her native Czechoslovakia for Canada and then the U.S. in the 1970s.

In the car crash interview, Ivana said, “I am immigrant, but they have to come to the country legally, they have to get a job, they have to pay taxes like the rest of Americans…”

“A lot of people don’t dress even American, they dress whatever they dress in. And they don’t get a job and they steal and they rape the women. That’s not our idea (sic).”





Her comments were met with outrage from both the panel and viewers, leading officials at U.K. broadcasting regulator Ofcom to be inundated with more than 100 complaints – which they are now reviewing.

An Ofcom spokesperson told MailOnline, “We are assessing these complaints against our broadcasting rules, before deciding whether or not to investigate.”

Panellist Jane Moore was also angered by the 71 year old’s comments, calling them “inhumane.”