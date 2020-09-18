It looks like the OnePlus 8T is going to come out on October 14

A new leak from Ishan Agarwal indicates that there’s a significant chance the OnePlus 8T is going to be revealed on October 14th.
Though he does also say, “Unless of course there are last-minute changes (that’s 2020 for you!).” This doesn’t inspire the most confidence the leak, but Agarwal does have a good track record.
Based on previous leaks, we expect the OnePlus 8T to feature a snapdragon 865+ and a 120Hz display refresh rate. The phone is also rumoured to feature a 64-megapixel camera sensor. This lines up with another leak about the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G, which is also supposed to include a 64-megapixel camera, suggesting that OnePlus will move all its phones to the larger sensor.
Exclusive for @mysmartprice: It’s happening! The OnePlus 8T launch event date has been set for October 14.
Unless of course there are last minute changes (that’s 2020 for you!).
More products? 🤷🏻♂️. But I’m Excited! #OnePlus8T
Link & please credit: https://t.co/Xg3dyfctcN pic.twitter.com/bIMM3NM1Td
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 18, 2020
OnePlus has been pretty hit and miss with its camera tech over the past few years, so it would be nice to see the company settle on a lens and really work to make it on par with the iPhone and Pixel.
To complement this new camera, OnePlus is also likely using a new rear camera bump module. This looks to take design elements from Samsung’s new Note line, which is a good thing since the old centre camera bump was a little outdated.
These leaks also only mention the OnePlus 8T, which means that maybe the company is only releasing one flagship model this fall. The last Nord N10 5G leak indicated that the phone would be drop near the release of the OnePlus 8T, so hopefully, we’ll see both devices in mid-October.
Source: Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24)