iOS 14: All the New Features With Guides and How Tos

So…You Just Installed iOS 14?

If you just installed iOS 14, it’s always a little daunting to figure out how to take advantage of all the new features. We made this video to walk a new iOS 14 user through the first things you should do to start taking advantage of the new features.

Now that you’re set up with the basics, let’s move on to our top iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 features.

Top iOS 14 Features for iPhone

In our Top iOS 14 Features article and video, we highlighted what we thought were the best features of the release. Watch the video or read the article which dives into the features in a bit more depth.

iPad-Specific Features in iPadOS 14

iPad owners also get a number of new features specifically for their devices. iPadOS 14 Features You Need to Know covered notable iPad-only features that can be found in the latest update. Similarly, the video will take you through them all but the article expands on each feature.

More Subtle “Hidden” Features

Once you’ve absorbed all that, here’s our “hidden” feature list that incorporates lesser known items that we’ve found and liked in iOS 14:

This video covers features like sound recognition, 4K YouTube, FaceTime eye contact, and more.

In Depth iOS 14 Feature Guides

These are in-depth guides that cover all the new features in the main sections of iOS 14.

Home Screen Setup : App Library, Widgets, Hiding Apps

: App Library, Widgets, Hiding Apps Compact Interface : Phone Calls, FaceTime, Siri and More

: Phone Calls, FaceTime, Siri and More Privacy Features : Approximate Location, Clipboard Access Warnings, Limited Photos Access and More

: Approximate Location, Clipboard Access Warnings, Limited Photos Access and More Photos and Camera : QuickTake Shortcut, Photo Captions, Mirrored Selfies, and More

: QuickTake Shortcut, Photo Captions, Mirrored Selfies, and More Messages : Pinned Chats, Inline Replies, Mentions

: Pinned Chats, Inline Replies, Mentions Safari : Privacy Report, Built-In Translation, Compromised Password Alerts and More

: Privacy Report, Built-In Translation, Compromised Password Alerts and More Sleep Features : Sleep Mode, Wind Down, Sleep Tracking and More

: Sleep Mode, Wind Down, Sleep Tracking and More Translate : Apple’s Built-In Translate App That Works With 11 Languages

: Apple’s Built-In Translate App That Works With 11 Languages Maps : Cycling Directions, Guides, Refine Location and More

: Cycling Directions, Guides, Refine Location and More New AirPods Features : Spatial Audio, Better Automatic Device Switching, Battery Notifications and More

: Spatial Audio, Better Automatic Device Switching, Battery Notifications and More Magnifier Gets Overhauled UI and New Features, Can Be Added to Home Screen

Useful How Tos

