International arrival caps to be raised in ‘staged way’; Warnings issued as South Australia prepares to reopen NSW border; Global virus cases top 30 million

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus have topped 30 million worldwide, according to an official tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The worldwide count of known COVID-19 infections climbed past 30 million, with more than half of them from just three countries: the US, India and Brazil.

The number has increased by 10 million in just over a month; global cases passed 20 million on August 12.

Pedestrians wearing protective masks wait on line for food donations during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP)

The United States leads the by-country count with at least 6,675,560 reported cases, followed by India with at least 5,214,677 and Brazil at 4,455, 386, the numbers showed.

Individual numbers could vary as the university’s tally sometimes lags behind country reports.