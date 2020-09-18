Informed by reporters of Ginsburg’s death, Trump says she was ‘an amazing woman’ By

© .
BEMIDJI, Minn. () – President Donald Trump, informed by reporters after a rally about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said: “She was an amazing woman.”
“She led an amazing life,” Trump said.
In brief remarks to reporters before boarding the Air Force One following the Minnesota rally, Trump did not mention any potential plans to nominate a replacement for Ginsburg, who died of pancreatic cancer earlier on Friday.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.