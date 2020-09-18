In Prague, a House Without a Key

Set on a sloped plot above Prague in the city’s Troja district, Villa Sophia has no keys, no light switches and a piano that can play by itself.

The house can close the windows when it rains and read aloud material it has selected from the internet, based on the owners’ interests. Shaped like a helix and offering panoramic views, the 5,100-square-foot house is controlled through artificial intelligence.

“The house is like a brain,” said Michaela Pankova, an organizer for the architectural festival Open House Prague, who shares the home with her husband, Karel Panek, and their daughters, Sofia and Veronika. “It makes decisions for you based on previous experience.”

Featuring a predominantly white interior that along with a spatial configuration that ascends in a spiral feels appropriately futuristic, the home, designed by the Prague-based firm Coll Coll, is intended to go beyond automated to autonomous. “As we say, if we have to control it ourselves, it’s not smart enough,” said Mr. Panek, a computer scientist.