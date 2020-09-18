I never start a fight but I finish every fight – Kangana Ranaut



Kangana Ranaut who is at the centre of controversies almost every week because of her opinions, took to Twitter recently, to reveal a certain something about herself. She has been tagged as a person who loves to fight by a lot of people, but talking about her nature, Kangana revealed that she never starts a fight and she would leave Twitter if anyone would prove her wrong.

She Tweeted saying, “I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone asks you to fight you mustn’t deny them.” Well, that clearly is her life motto.