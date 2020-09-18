I am a tech fan – Priyanka Chopra Jonas



Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon. She has always maintained one thing about her journey in showbiz and that is outdoing herself every single time. She hasn’t let the lows affect her and never took the highs to her head too. The star believes in working hard and having it all and we adore that about her. Priyanka loves the good life and therefore gadgets and technology play an important role in her life.



Talking about it in an interview, the actress had earlier stated, “I am a tech fan, I always loved technology. It’s really taking the world to height and places and it is bringing the world closer and I think the young people need this opportunity to be able to monetise their ideas of the currency of today.” Well, we agree with you PeeCee.