How to watch the all-digital 2020 Emmys in Canada

While the COVID-19 pandemic has effectively cancelled all major in-person awards ceremonies for the foreseeable future, the show, as they say, must go on.

Therefore, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is proceeding with a fully virtual show for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 20th at 5pm PT/8pm ET.

This means that host Jimmy Kimmel will be on stage alone, with only a handful of crew members in the audience to ensure the event goes smoothly. Otherwise, all of the nominees will video call into the ceremony from their respective homes around the world.

You’ll be able to tune in live through Bell’s CTV network on TV, the web or through the CTV app.

The CTV app in particular is available on a variety of devices, including Android, iOS, Xbox One, Samsung SmartTVs (2017 and newer), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more.

Keep in mind that the website and app might look a bit different to you, as Bell launched an all-in-one digital hub earlier this week that brings all of CTV’s content together on those platforms.

If you can’t tune into the full event, you can also always follow the Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) on Twitter for live announcements of the winners.

As for who could actually win, it’s worth noting that several of this year’s nominees are Canadian.

First and foremost are the four Canadian stars of CBC’s acclaimed comedy Schitt’s Creek — Hamilton, Ontario’s Eugene Levy, Toronto’s Catherine O’Hara and Dan Levy, and Ottawa’s Annie Murphy, who all received acting nods. Overall, Schitt’s Creek is up for 15 awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Hamilton’s Luke Kirby is also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Ottawa’s Sandra Oh, meanwhile, is up for lead actress in a drama series, ’s Killing Eve. Additionally, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, hosted by the titular Toronto comedian, has been nominated for best variety talk series.

Finally, The Handmaid’s Tale — which is filmed in Toronto — is up for three Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series.

The full list of nominees can be found here.

Image credit: CBC