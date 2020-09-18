How to watch NHL Stanley Cup Final 2020: Times, TV channels, previous winners

September 2019.
One year ago, NHL teams were playing preseason games in preparation for the 2019-20 season.
One year later, a Stanley Cup champion will be crowned for the 2019-20 season.
Man, 2020 is wild.
Here is everything you need to know to watch the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.
Who is playing in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final?
The Dallas Stars advanced to the final round out of the Western Conference on Sept. 14 after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. Dallas clinched the series with an overtime win in Game 5. Three days later, on Sept. 17, the Tampa Bay Lightning punched their ticket as the Eastern Conference champs, also with an overtime win, beating the New York Islanders in Game 6.
Where is the 2020 Stanley Cup Final being played?
All games in the Lightning vs. Stars 2020 Stanley Cup Final will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
What TV channels are the 2020 Stanley Cup Final games on?
United States (Game 1, Games 4-7): NBC
United States (Games 2-3): NBCSN
Canada (Games 1-7): CBC, Sportsnet and TVAS
NHL Network will also have extensive live coverage throughout the Stanley Cup Final beginning 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 19 prior to Game 1.
What is the 2020 Stanley Cup Final schedule?
Tampa Bay Lightning (E2) vs. Dallas Stars (W3)
|Game
|Date
|Time
|TV channel
|1
|Sat., Sept. 19
|7:30 p.m.
|NBC, fuboTV, SN, CBC, TVAS
|2
|Mon., Sept. 21
|8 p.m.
|NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, CBC, TVAS
|3
|Wed., Sept. 23
|8 p.m.
|NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, CBC, TVAS
|4
|Fri., Sept. 25
|8 p.m.
|NBC, fuboTV, SN, CBC, TVAS
|5*
|Sat., Sept. 26
|8 p.m.
|NBC, fuboTV, SN, CBC, TVAS
|6*
|Mon., Sept. 28
|8 p.m.
|NBC, fuboTV, SN, CBC, TVAS
|7*
|Wed., Sept. 30
|8 p.m.
|NBC, fuboTV, SN, CBC, TVAS
* If necessary.
Have the Stars or Lightning won the Stanley Cup before?
Yes, both teams have won the Stanley Cup. Dallas won its lone championship in 1999 over the Buffalo Sabres, powered by the likes of Mike Modano, Brett Hull, Marty Turco and Conn Smythe Trophy winner Joe Nieuwendyk.
The Lightning captured their one title in 2004 when they beat the Calgary Flames in seven games. That roster was led by Vincent Lecavalier, Martin St. Louis and Conn Smythe winner Brad Richards.
Defenseman Darryl Sydor was a member of each franchise’s title team and Stars goalie Ben Bishop was Tampa Bay’s netminder in 2015 when head coach Jon Cooper’s squad lost in the Stanley Cup Final to the Chicago Blackhawks.
Who has won the Stanley Cup from 1999-2019?
The Lightning’s Pat Maroon has a chance to win back-to-back Stanley Cups; he was a member of the 2019 champion St. Louis Blues.
|Year
|Champion
|Finalist
|Conn Smythe
|2019
|St. Louis Blues
|Boston Bruins
|Ryan O’Reilly
|2018
|Washington Capitals
|Vegas Golden Knights
|Alexander Ovechkin
|2017
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Nashville Predators
|Sidney Crosby
|2016
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|San Jose Sharks
|Sidney Crosby
|2015
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Duncan Keith
|2014
|Los Angeles Kings
|New York Rangers
|Justin Williams
|2013
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Boston Bruins
|Patrick Kane
|2012
|Los Angeles Kings
|New Jersey Devils
|Jonathan Quick
|2011
|Boston Bruins
|Vancouver Canucks
|Tim Thomas
|2010
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Philadelphia Flyers
|Jonathan Toews
|2009
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Detroit Red Wings
|Evgeni Malkin
|2008
|Detroit Red Wings
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Henrik Zetterberg
|2007
|Anaheim Ducks
|Ottawa Senators
|Scott Niedermayer
|2006
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Edmonton Oilers
|Cam Ward
|2005
|—
|—
|—
|2004
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Calgary Flames
|Brad Richards
|2003
|New Jersey Devils
|Mighty Ducks of Anaheim
|J-S Giguere*
|2002
|Detroit Red Wings
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Nicklas Lidstrom
|2001
|Colorado Avalanche
|New Jersey Devils
|Patrick Roy
|2000
|New Jersey Devils
|Dallas Stars
|Scott Stevens
|1999
|Dallas Stars
|Buffalo Sabres
|Joe Nieuwendyk
* Conn Smythe winner was from the losing team in the Stanley Cup Final.