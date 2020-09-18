Here are 5 things that Vicky Kaushal’s strict workout program includes

Vicky Kaushal has slowly won our hearts with his superlative performances. The actor entered showbiz as a lanky boy whose eyes did all the talking. Today while his eyes continue to emote, he has beefed up and become the new pin-up boy of the nation.

Vicky Kaushal’s physical transformation over the years has been commendable. He often shares his shirtless selfies and workout pictures on social media, leaving his fans drooling. But little do people know that the actor trains really hard and is dedicated to his fitness.

According to a leading fitness website, Vicky Kaushal is super-strict and dedicated to his workout regime. Here are the five most important things that he includes in his workout programme. He regularly runs on the treadmill for at least 15 minutes. He focuses on one part of his body everyday. The Uri actor also does other exercises like yoga, swimming and running. He makes sure he strikes a balance between weight training and cardiovascular exercises to achieve the perfect body. Also he does his work out at home.

We must thank this hunk for being so good at the movies and for making us drool whenever he appears on screen. We got to say, Vicky Kaushal’s josh for fitness is high.